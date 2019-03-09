Local Sports

Boyden-Hull falls in 2-A Championship game

Posted: Mar 08, 2019 10:49 PM CST

Updated: Mar 08, 2019 10:49 PM CST

DES MOINES, Iowa - After a less than stellar 2017-2018 campaign, the Boyden-Hull Comets made it to the playoffs and all the way to the finals against undefeated North Linn. Unfortunately for the Comets, that's where things turned south, as they lost to the Lynx, 60-41.

