Bishop Heelan’s Ellie Barber signs with Morningside

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Bishop Heelan’s senior forward Ellie Barber signed with the Morningside Mustangs Wednesday.

Barber helped the Bishop Heelan Crusaders’ girls soccer team win 29 combined matches during her freshman and sophomore campaigns. Even though COVID canceled the spring season last year, the senior was noticed by Morningside and will now play for them at the collegiate level.

“It was really hard to touch like I broke my foot in the middle of my sophomore year too, so I got kind of cut off too. But it’s always just been my dream to play upper level, so I’m really really excited, I’m so happy that tom gave me the opportunity,” said Barber.

The Morningside Mustangs soccer team finished second in the NAIA women’s soccer standings, with a 12-4-1 record.

The NAIA Women’s Soccer Championship’s opening rounds will begin April 15.