SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Bishop Heelan pipeline to Iowa continues as senior pitcher/infielder Jaron Bleeker announced on Twitter his commitment to the Hawkeyes baseball program.

I’m blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa. Thank you to all my coaches, friends, and family that have gotten me here.

Go hawks! 🐥 pic.twitter.com/JAamJWnzA1 — Jaron Bleeker (@BleekerJaron) September 4, 2023

Bleeker was the Crusaders’ ace on the bump this past summer, holding a 5-2 record with 64 strikeouts and a 0.68 ERA. That mark was good for third-lowest in Class 3A, only to be outdone by his 3A-best 0.60 WHIP. Offensively, Bleeker’s 36 hits and 23 RBIs were the second highest on the team.