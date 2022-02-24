SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Bishop Heelan High School has named Jon LaFleur, a former athlete at the school, as its new head football coach.

LaFleur has previously served as assistant football coach and assistant softball coach at Heelan.

LaFleur graduated from Heelan in 1993 where he played football. He went on to be a four-year starting player and team captain at the University of Iowa.

During high school, LaFleur played multiple sports and earned state championships in shotput his junior and senior years. He was named first-team All-state in football his junior and senior years and was prep All American his senior year. He was also chosen 1993 Metro Sioux City Male Athlete of the Year by the Sioux City Journal.

“Heelan football gave me the opportunity to get a great education and play football at the University of Iowa,” LaFleur said. “With the coaching vacancy occurring and my availability, I felt that now is a great time to be able to give something back to a program and school that was so beneficial to me.”

Heelan’s co-athletic director Andy Foster said LaFleur stood out among the candidates.

“Throughout the interview process Jon LaFleur stood out among a great pool of candidates,” said Andy Foster, co-athletic director at Heelan. “Jon’s passion, energy, work ethic and knowledge will be vital as he and his staff continue to push our football program in the right direction.”