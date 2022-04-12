Matt Hahn, a 2020 Morningside University graduate and former Mustang basketball forward, has been named the new head coach of basketball at Bishop Heelan High School.

He also will join the teaching staff of Holy Cross School, part of the Bishop Heelan School System in the coming school year.

A Fremont, Nebraska native, Hahn is currently teaching at Howard Elementary School there and served as assistant varsity basketball coach at Fremont High School and head coach of junior varsity for the past two years. He played varsity basketball at three of his four years at Fremont, a high school of 1,200 students.

At Morningside Hahn was a 3-year starter and was voted 2-time team defensive player of the year and named GPAC All-Conference 2nd team two consecutive years.

He earned a BS degree in elementary education at Morningside. He also has worked as a coach for The Arena in Sioux City and club team coach in Fremont.

He succeeds Andy Foster, who stepped down from the head coaching position to focus on his duties as co-athletic director at Heelan.

“I’d like to say ‘thank you’ to the administration for allowing me this opportunity,” said Hahn. “I am very excited to be the Head Coach at Heelan. I can’t wait to get to work with the guys and get the program back to where it used to be.”

“I feel confident that Matt will continue to grow the work that this group of young men and staff have put in over the last few years,” said Foster. “He will have our full support and I know our athletes will enjoy playing for him. In visiting with Matt, I know he is excited to start watching film from last season and wants to visit with the team as soon as possible. Go Crusaders!”

“We are excited to have Matt be the next leader of the Crusader boys basketball program,” said Jay Wright, co-athletic director with Foster. “Matt has a great passion for the game as well as a wealth of knowledge that he will be able to share with our student-athletes.”

“Matt may be one of the youngest coaches in Heelan basketball history and will relate immediately to our squad,” said Dr. John Flanery, president of Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools. “We are also pleased to welcome him as a second-grade teacher in our system.”



Hahn plans to meet players at Heelan soon and will solidify plans for basketball camps and a summer game schedule.