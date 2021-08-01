Ballock joins the 76ers in the NBA Summer League

SIOUX CITY, I.A. (KCAU) – Mitch Ballock is revered around the CHI Health Center as the man who can knock down a three-pointer from anywhere on the floor, sometimes even at half court. Now, the former Creighton guard has found a new home with the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Summer League.

Similar to his former teammate Denzel Mahoney, Ballock’s name was not called during the NBA Draft Thursday. But that didn’t spoil the Eudora, Kansas native’s dreams of playing professional basketball, after he signed with Philadelphia’s Summer League team yesterday afternoon.

Former #Jays standouts Mitch Ballock and Denzel Mahoney have signed with NBA Summer League teams. https://t.co/Z5IsAoDKqv — World-Herald Sports (@OWHsports) July 31, 2021

Ballock ranks third on the Creighton list with 308 career three-pointers, while his 182 three-pointers in Big East play are fifth-most all-time. He is the only player in program history with consecutive seasons of over 90 threes. The lefty sharpshooter joined Kyle Korver as one of two Bluejays with eight (or more) threes in multiple games, and his 11 three-pointers vs. DePaul on March 9, 2019 tied the Big East single-game record.

The 76ers open their summer season against the Dallas Mavericks on Aug. 9.