SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Winter Olympics have been over for some time, but a favorite winter sport is heating up in Sioux City.

The IBP Center is hosting teams for the 2022 Curling Classic. This is the 12th year that the annual event is being put on by Sioux City curling.

“So doing this for 8 years, it’s been crazy because I think the first year we played there were about 15 to 20 teams and now I think they’re close to 30 now. So it’s awesome to see it grow and we really hope that maybe this turns into a league at some point and we can get a little bit more than once a year,” Nate Ireland a member of the Miracurl on Ice team said.

The competition continues on Saturday with pool play and then winners will advance to the next round.