2021 IHSBCA Baseball Rankings Week 5 rankings

Class 4A Class 2A
1. Johnston (24-3) 1. Roland-Story (19-4)
2. Pleasant Valley (19-2) 2. Van Meter (17-7)
3. Ankeny (19-6) 3. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville (16-8)
4. Cedar Rapids Prairie (23-3) 4. Panorama (14-4)
5. West DM Dowling (19-5) 5. Des Moines Christian (19-5)
6. Norwalk (23-1) 6. Underwood (17-2)
7. Iowa City High (21-7) 7. Mid-Prairie (13-5)
8. Waukee (18-10) 8. Estherville-Lincoln Central (15-3)
9. Sioux City East (23-4) 9. Dike-New Hartford (18-5)
10. Dubuque Hempstead (18-5) 10. Jesup (16-2)
Others: Others:
Dav. West (16-5), Indianola (18-8), Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (16-5), Kuemper,Carroll (14-4), Spirit Lake (10-5), Ottumwa (23-5), West Lyon (12-4), West Marshall (19-7).
Urbandale (12-8).
Class 3A Class 1A
1. Marion (19-3) 1. Newman Catholic (23-1)
2. Wahlert Catholic (19-6) 2. North Linn (25-1)
3. Dav. Assumption (17-10) 3. Remsen St. Mary’s (16-3)
4. Grinnell (19-5) 4. Kingsley-Pierson (19-2)
5. Gilbert (13-7) 5. St. Albert, Council Bluffs (20-7)
6. Solon (18-7) 6. Don Bosco (15-4)
7. Xavier, CR (16-9) 7. CAM, Anita (18-3)
8. Central DeWitt (15-7) 8. Coon Rapids-Bayard (17-5)
9. Webster City (16-1) 9. New London (17-0)
10. Ft. Madison (16-4) 10. Tri-Center, Neola (19-1)
Others: Others:
Ballard (14-8), Boone (14-7), Decorah (18-4), Ankeny Christian (18-1), Janesville (12-2),
MOC-Flyod Valley (19-3), North Polk (14-7). Martensdale-St. Mary’s (16-5), Newell-Fonda (14-5),