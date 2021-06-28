2021 IHSBCA Baseball Rankings Week 5 rankings

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Class 4A                                                   Class 2A 

1.  Johnston (24-3)                                    1.  Roland-Story (19-4)

2.  Pleasant Valley (19-2)                           2.  Van Meter (17-7)

3.  Ankeny (19-6)                                      3.  Beckman Catholic, Dyersville (16-8)

4.  Cedar Rapids Prairie (23-3)                    4.  Panorama (14-4)

5.  West DM Dowling (19-5)                        5.  Des Moines Christian (19-5)

6.  Norwalk (23-1)                                      6.  Underwood (17-2)

7.  Iowa City High (21-7)                              7.  Mid-Prairie (13-5)

8.  Waukee (18-10)                                     8.  Estherville-Lincoln Central (15-3)

9.  Sioux City East (23-4)                              9.  Dike-New Hartford (18-5)

10. Dubuque Hempstead (18-5)                    10. Jesup  (16-2) 

Others:                                                      Others:

Dav. West (16-5), Indianola (18-8),               Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (16-5), Kuemper,Carroll (14-4), Spirit Lake (10-5), Ottumwa (23-5), West Lyon (12-4), West Marshall (19-7).
Urbandale (12-8).               

Class 3A                         Class 1A 

1.  Marion (19-3)                                           1.  Newman Catholic (23-1)

2.  Wahlert Catholic (19-6)                              2.  North Linn (25-1)

3.  Dav. Assumption (17-10)                           3.  Remsen St. Mary’s (16-3)

4.  Grinnell (19-5)                                          4.  Kingsley-Pierson (19-2)

5.  Gilbert (13-7)                                            5.  St. Albert, Council Bluffs (20-7)

6.  Solon (18-7)                                              6.  Don Bosco (15-4)

7.  Xavier, CR (16-9)                                        7.  CAM, Anita (18-3)

8.  Central DeWitt (15-7)                                  8.  Coon Rapids-Bayard (17-5)

9.  Webster City (16-1)                                    9.  New London (17-0)

10. Ft. Madison (16-4)                                      10. Tri-Center, Neola (19-1)

Others:                                                             Others:

Ballard (14-8), Boone (14-7), Decorah (18-4),        Ankeny Christian (18-1), Janesville (12-2),

MOC-Flyod Valley (19-3), North Polk (14-7).         Martensdale-St. Mary’s (16-5), Newell-Fonda (14-5),

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories