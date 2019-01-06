Local Sports

13th Annual CNOS Classic - Day 3

Highlights and scores from the high school games in the CNOS Classic

By:

Posted: Jan 05, 2019 08:49 PM CST

Updated: Jan 05, 2019 09:00 PM CST

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Scores from Day 3 of the CNOS Classic:

 

Boys:

Siouxland Christian: 60

Allen (Neb.): 22

 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton: 78

Hinton: 53

 

Omaha Skutt: 68

Bishop Heelan: 33

 

Girls:

Sergeant Bluff-Luton: 73

Hinton: 49

 

Omaha Skutt: 51

Bishop Heelan: 67

 

Dakota Valley: TBA

West Monona: TBA

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected