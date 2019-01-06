13th Annual CNOS Classic - Day 3
Highlights and scores from the high school games in the CNOS Classic
SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Scores from Day 3 of the CNOS Classic:
Boys:
Siouxland Christian: 60
Allen (Neb.): 22
Sergeant Bluff-Luton: 78
Hinton: 53
Omaha Skutt: 68
Bishop Heelan: 33
Girls:
Sergeant Bluff-Luton: 73
Hinton: 49
Omaha Skutt: 51
Bishop Heelan: 67
Dakota Valley: TBA
West Monona: TBA
