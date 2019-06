Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa - In a battle of Top 5 baseball teams, it was fourth-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton who came out ahead, sweeping fifth-ranked Bishop Heelan, 7-6 in the first game and 10-2 in the second.