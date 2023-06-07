SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Lionel Messi is not only considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time, he’s also considered one of the greatest athletes.

Lionel Messi is coming to the United States to play for Inter Miami in the MLS. That’s despite rumors with Saudi Arabia and Barcelona, his boyhood club. But now some in Sioux City, specifically soccer players, are reacting.

“It was a bit shocking, not going to lie. I heard that they were doing some deal with either Saudi Arabia or Barca. I was really hoping for Barca. I could have used him on FIFA for my right wing,” Sergeant Bluff-Luton midfielder Eduardo Ortiz said.

“Pretty shocking. I mean, he goes from one of the biggest leagues in the history of soccer to the MLS. People don’t look highly on it even though there are some good players in it,” SB-L midfielder Keyton Jensen said.

“I was a little surprised that he decided to go to the U.S. instead of Saudi Arabia. I thought Saudi Arabia would be his go-to because it’s more money,” SB-L midfielder Owen Konopasek said.

“I honestly thought that Messi retired. After he won the World Cup, I thought it was over. Like, he has all the accomplishments he needed,” SB-L’s Eli Boggs said.

“I think he’ll bring more people to watch. It should be exciting to see him play in MLS,” Ortiz added.

“I think it’s going to do a lot for MLS for the country because he’s one of the GOATs (Greatest of All-Time). I mean, I might go to a Kansas City game once just to see him play. I think that would be pretty cool,” Konopasek mentioned.

“People that don’t normally get to see Messi play can see him because he used to go play soccer in other countries,” Boggs highlighted.

“I think it will bring a lot more attention just because he’s a big name in the soccer field and it gives me a lot of hope for the MLS and the future, really,” Jensen added.