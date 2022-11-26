SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from our local NAIA Football Championship Series games from November 26th, 2022:
#3 Northwestern 52, #7 Marian 27
#12 Keiser 29, #1 Morningside 28
