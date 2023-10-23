SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Here’s a look at our local high school volleyball highlights and scores from October 23rd, 2023:
IOWA
Rock Valley 3, Alta-Aurelia 1
Boyden-Hull 3, George-Little Rock 1
Hinton 3, Central Lyon 0
Kuemper Catholic 3, South Central Calhoun 0
Newell-Fonda 3, Remsen’s St. Mary’s 1
Ridge View 3, West Monona 0
River Valley 3, Glidden-Ralston 1
NEBRASKA
Bancroft-Rosalie 3, Walthill 0
Battle Creek 3, O’Neill 1
Boone Central 3, Pierce 1
GACC 3, Bancroft-Rosalie 0
Oakland-Craig 3, Wisner-Pilger 0
Pender 3, Lyons-Decatur NE 0
Wakefield 3, Homer 1
Wausa 3, Winside 0
Wisner-Pilger 3, Tekamah-Herman 0
Wynot 3, Randolph 0
SOUTH DAKOTA
Dakota Valley 3, Tea Area 1
Vermillion 3, Parker 0