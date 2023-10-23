SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Here’s a look at our local high school volleyball highlights and scores from October 23rd, 2023:

IOWA

Rock Valley 3, Alta-Aurelia 1

Boyden-Hull 3, George-Little Rock 1

Hinton 3, Central Lyon 0

Kuemper Catholic 3, South Central Calhoun 0

Newell-Fonda 3, Remsen’s St. Mary’s 1

Ridge View 3, West Monona 0

River Valley 3, Glidden-Ralston 1

NEBRASKA

Bancroft-Rosalie 3, Walthill 0

Battle Creek 3, O’Neill 1

Boone Central 3, Pierce 1

GACC 3, Bancroft-Rosalie 0

Oakland-Craig 3, Wisner-Pilger 0

Pender 3, Lyons-Decatur NE 0

Wakefield 3, Homer 1

Wausa 3, Winside 0

Wisner-Pilger 3, Tekamah-Herman 0

Wynot 3, Randolph 0

SOUTH DAKOTA

Dakota Valley 3, Tea Area 1

Vermillion 3, Parker 0