Here’s a look at our local high school volleyball highlights and scores from August 31st, 2023.

IOWA

Luverne 2, West Lyon 0

Boyden-Hull 2, Akron-Westfield 0

Western Christian 2, MOC-Floyd Valley 1

South Central Calhoun 3, G-T/R-A 0

West Lyon 2, Murray County Central 0

Western Christian 2, Sioux City North 0

Western Christian 2, Sioux City East 0

Rock Valley 2, Spirit Lake 0

MMCRU 3, Kingsley-Pierson 2

Cherokee 3, Emmetsburg 0

MVAOCOU 3, Missouri Valley 2

Boyden-Hull 2, Spirit Lake 0

Boyer Valley 2, IKM-Manning 1

Newell-Fonda 3, Southeast Valley 0

Harlan Community 3, Denison-Schleswig 0

Alta-Aurelia 3, Sioux Central 0

East Sac County 3, Pocahontas Area 0

G-T/R-A 3, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 0

SOUTH DAKOTA

Dakota Valley 3, Elk Point-Jefferson 1

NEBRASKA

Crofton 2, Wynot 1

Hartington Newcastle 2, Bloomfield 1

Wynot 2, Bloomfield 0

Hartington Newcastle 2, Crofton 0