Here’s a look at our local high school volleyball highlights and scores from August 31st, 2023.
IOWA
Luverne 2, West Lyon 0
Boyden-Hull 2, Akron-Westfield 0
Western Christian 2, MOC-Floyd Valley 1
South Central Calhoun 3, G-T/R-A 0
West Lyon 2, Murray County Central 0
Western Christian 2, Sioux City North 0
Western Christian 2, Sioux City East 0
Rock Valley 2, Spirit Lake 0
MMCRU 3, Kingsley-Pierson 2
Cherokee 3, Emmetsburg 0
MVAOCOU 3, Missouri Valley 2
Boyden-Hull 2, Spirit Lake 0
Boyer Valley 2, IKM-Manning 1
Newell-Fonda 3, Southeast Valley 0
Harlan Community 3, Denison-Schleswig 0
Alta-Aurelia 3, Sioux Central 0
East Sac County 3, Pocahontas Area 0
G-T/R-A 3, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 0
SOUTH DAKOTA
Dakota Valley 3, Elk Point-Jefferson 1
NEBRASKA
Crofton 2, Wynot 1
Hartington Newcastle 2, Bloomfield 1
Wynot 2, Bloomfield 0
Hartington Newcastle 2, Crofton 0