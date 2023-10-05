SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Here’s a look at our local high school volleyball highlights and scores from October 5th, 2023:

IOWA

Newell-Fonda 3, Bishop Garrigan 0

Boyden-Hull 3, Unity Christian 2

Emmetsburg 3, Storm Lake 1

Gehlen Catholic 3, MMCRU 0

Okoboji 3, Sibley-Ocheyedan 2

MOC-Floyd Valley 3, Sioux Center 0

Estherville-Lincoln Central 3, Spirit Lake 0

Remsen St. Mary’s 3, Trinity Christian 0

Hinton 3, West Sioux 0

Harrisburg, S.D. 3, Western Christian 2

Central Lyon 3, Sheldon 1

Glenwood 3, Denison-Schleswig 0

Riverside 3, IKM-Manning 0

West Monona 3, Kingsley-Pierson 0

SOUTH DAKOTA

Madison 3, Dakota Valley 0

NEBRASKA

Bloomfield 3, Randolph 0

Cedar Catholic 2, Ponca 0

Cedar Catholic 2, Wynot 1

Crofton 3, Wayne 2

Elgin Public/Pope John 2, Wausa 0

GACC 3, Wisner-Pilger 1

Homer 3. Tri-County NE 0

Lincoln East 3, Norfolk 0

Oakland-Craig 3, Pender 0

Plainview 3, Osmond 0

Wausa 2, CWC 0

Wisner-Pilger 2, Lutheran High NE 0