SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Here’s a look at our local high school volleyball highlights and scores from October 5th, 2023:
IOWA
Newell-Fonda 3, Bishop Garrigan 0
Boyden-Hull 3, Unity Christian 2
Emmetsburg 3, Storm Lake 1
Gehlen Catholic 3, MMCRU 0
Okoboji 3, Sibley-Ocheyedan 2
MOC-Floyd Valley 3, Sioux Center 0
Estherville-Lincoln Central 3, Spirit Lake 0
Remsen St. Mary’s 3, Trinity Christian 0
Hinton 3, West Sioux 0
Harrisburg, S.D. 3, Western Christian 2
Central Lyon 3, Sheldon 1
Glenwood 3, Denison-Schleswig 0
Riverside 3, IKM-Manning 0
West Monona 3, Kingsley-Pierson 0
SOUTH DAKOTA
Madison 3, Dakota Valley 0
NEBRASKA
Bloomfield 3, Randolph 0
Cedar Catholic 2, Ponca 0
Cedar Catholic 2, Wynot 1
Crofton 3, Wayne 2
Elgin Public/Pope John 2, Wausa 0
GACC 3, Wisner-Pilger 1
Homer 3. Tri-County NE 0
Lincoln East 3, Norfolk 0
Oakland-Craig 3, Pender 0
Plainview 3, Osmond 0
Wausa 2, CWC 0
Wisner-Pilger 2, Lutheran High NE 0