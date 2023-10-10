Here’s a look at our local high school volleyball highlights and scores from October 10th, 2023:

IOWA

MOC-Floyd Valley 3, West Lyon 1

Council Bluffs Lincoln 3, Sioux City West 0

Akron-Westfield 3, West Sioux 1

Bishop Heelan 3, Le Mars 0

Central Lyon 3, Rock Valley 1

Cherokee 3, Western Christian 2

Hinton 3, Gehlen Catholic 0

Westwood 3, OABCIG 0

Sioux Center 3, Okoboji 0

Sioux City East 3, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0

River Valley 3, Woodbury Central 0

West Bend-Mallard 3, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 0

Emmetsburg 3, G-T/R-A 0

Unity Christian 3, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

SOUTH DAKOTA

Elk Point-Jefferson 3, South Sioux City 1

Dakota Valley 3, Lennox 0

NEBRASKA

Battle Creek 3, O’Neill 0

Bloomfield 2, Niobrara/Verdigre 0

Hartington-Newcastle 2, Tri County NE 0

Hartington-Newcastle 2, Winside 0

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 3, Cedar Catholic 2

Norfolk Catholic 3, Bishop Neumann 0

North Bend Central 3, Bancroft-Rosalie 0

Plainview 2, Randolph 0

St. Mary’s 3, Osmond 0

Stanton 3, Twin River 0

Summerland 3, Wayne 1

Tekamah-Herman 3, Wisner-Pilger 2

Wakefield 3, Elkhorn Valley 1

Wynot 2, Plainview 0

Wynot 2, Randolph 0