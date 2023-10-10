Here’s a look at our local high school volleyball highlights and scores from October 10th, 2023:
IOWA
MOC-Floyd Valley 3, West Lyon 1
Council Bluffs Lincoln 3, Sioux City West 0
Akron-Westfield 3, West Sioux 1
Bishop Heelan 3, Le Mars 0
Central Lyon 3, Rock Valley 1
Cherokee 3, Western Christian 2
Hinton 3, Gehlen Catholic 0
Westwood 3, OABCIG 0
Sioux Center 3, Okoboji 0
Sioux City East 3, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0
River Valley 3, Woodbury Central 0
West Bend-Mallard 3, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 0
Emmetsburg 3, G-T/R-A 0
Unity Christian 3, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
SOUTH DAKOTA
Elk Point-Jefferson 3, South Sioux City 1
Dakota Valley 3, Lennox 0
NEBRASKA
Battle Creek 3, O’Neill 0
Bloomfield 2, Niobrara/Verdigre 0
Hartington-Newcastle 2, Tri County NE 0
Hartington-Newcastle 2, Winside 0
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 3, Cedar Catholic 2
Norfolk Catholic 3, Bishop Neumann 0
North Bend Central 3, Bancroft-Rosalie 0
Plainview 2, Randolph 0
St. Mary’s 3, Osmond 0
Stanton 3, Twin River 0
Summerland 3, Wayne 1
Tekamah-Herman 3, Wisner-Pilger 2
Wakefield 3, Elkhorn Valley 1
Wynot 2, Plainview 0
Wynot 2, Randolph 0