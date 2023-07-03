SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school softball games from July 3rd, 2023:
Le Mars 12, Sioux City East 2 (Game 1 – Doubleheader)
Sioux City East 9, Le Mars 5 (Game 2 – Doubleheader)
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school softball games from July 3rd, 2023:
Le Mars 12, Sioux City East 2 (Game 1 – Doubleheader)
Sioux City East 9, Le Mars 5 (Game 2 – Doubleheader)
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now