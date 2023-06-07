SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school softball games from June 7th, 2023:

River Valley 12, Lawton-Bronson 6

OABCIG 10, Whiting 0

West Sioux 7, Harris-Lake Park 6

MVAOCOU 9, Ridge View 4

Sioux Central 16, Manson-NW Webster 8

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 9, MOC-Floyd Valley 3

Newell-Fonda 3, Alta-Aurelia 1

Sioux Center 10, Sheldon 0

Spencer 14, Cherokee 2

Pocahontas Area 14, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 0

East Sac County 8, G-T/R-A 5

Hinton 5, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 1