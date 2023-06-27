SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school softball games from June 27th, 2023:
Estherville-Lincoln Central 9, Algona 0
Kuemper Catholic 7, Denison-Schleswig 6
Western Christian 14, Lawton-Bronson 2
River Valley 15, West Sioux 5
Sheldon 9, Trinity Christian 3
West Lyon 3, Akron-Westfield 1
OABCIG 9, Cherokee 4
Unity Christian 7, Gehlen Catholic 1
Newell-Fonda 3, Exira-EHK 1
Sioux Center 4, Spirit Lake 3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7, Glenwood 4
Sioux Central 14, South O’Brien 4
G-T/R-A 15, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 5
Riverside 12, MVAOCOU 2