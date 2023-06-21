SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school softball highlights and scores from June 21st, 2023:
OABCIG 11, West Monona 1
River Valley 3, Kingsley-Pierson 2
Ar-We-Va 4, Woodbine 2
Remsen St. Mary’s 6, Akron-Westfield 1
West Monona 10, OABCIG 0
Newell-Fonda 17, South Central Calhoun 1
Spencer 20, Cherokee 0
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 17, George-Little Rock 1
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 4, Harris-Lake Park 3
West Lyon 11, Sioux Center 1
Sioux Central 12, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 0
Sibley-Ocheyedan 5, MOC-Floyd Valley 3
Southeast Valley 7, G-T/R-A 2
South O’Brien 7, MMCRU 0
Hinton 11, West Sioux 5
Denison-Schleswig 3, Kuemper Catholic 1
MVAOCOU 10, Woodbury Central 0