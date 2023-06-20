SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school softball games from June 20th, 2023:

Hinton 14, Lawton-Bronson 0

Le Mars 2, Council Bluffs Lincoln 0 (Doubleheader – Game 1)

Le Mars 3, Council Bluffs Lincoln 0 (Doubleheader – Game 2)

Sibley-Ocheyedan 17, Trinity Christian 4

Western Christian 7, MOC-Floyd Valley 5

Denison-Schleswig 4, St. Albert 1

Sioux City East 12, Sioux City West 0 (Doubleheader – Game 1)

Sioux City East 12, Sioux City West 0 (Doubleheader – Game 2)

Ridge View 2, Woodbine 1

Remsen St. Mary’s 17, Alta-Aurelia 0

West Lyon 14, Central Lyon 0

Sioux Central 15, MMCRU 5

Unity Christian 1, Sioux Center 0

Storm Lake 8, G-T/R-A 6

Algona 5, Emmetsburg 0