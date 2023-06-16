SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school softball games from June 16th, 2023:
Estherville Lincoln Central 13, South Hamilton 1
Newell-Fonda 4, Bishop Heelan 3
Spirit Lake 11, Western Christian 0
Ar-We-Va 9, Glidden-Ralston 4
Akron-Westfield 10, Trinity Christian 0
MOC-Floyd Valley 7, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4
Spencer 4, Storm Lake 1
Hinton 11, Harris-Lake Park 3
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 9, West Sioux 6
Okoboji 13, George-Little Rock 0
Southeast Valley 10, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 0
Spirit Lake 6, Western Christian 2
MMCRU 6, Gehlen Catholic 3
West Lyon 10, Sheldon 2
Riverside 9, IKM-Manning 7