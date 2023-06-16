SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school softball games from June 16th, 2023:

Estherville Lincoln Central 13, South Hamilton 1

Newell-Fonda 4, Bishop Heelan 3

Spirit Lake 11, Western Christian 0

Ar-We-Va 9, Glidden-Ralston 4

Akron-Westfield 10, Trinity Christian 0

MOC-Floyd Valley 7, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4

Spencer 4, Storm Lake 1

Hinton 11, Harris-Lake Park 3

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 9, West Sioux 6

Okoboji 13, George-Little Rock 0

Southeast Valley 10, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 0

Spirit Lake 6, Western Christian 2

MMCRU 6, Gehlen Catholic 3

West Lyon 10, Sheldon 2

Riverside 9, IKM-Manning 7