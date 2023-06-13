SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school softball games from June 13th, 2023:

SOFTBALL SCORES

Unity Christian – 8, Western Christian – 4

Sioux City East – 7, Le Mars – 5 (Game 1)

Sioux City East – 6, Le Mars – 3 (Game 2)

Storm Lake – 6, Carroll – 0

Bishop Heelan – 16, CB Lincoln – 5 (Game 1)

CB Jefferson – 6, Sioux City North – 4 (Game 1)

Tri-Center – 11, IKM-Manning – 6

West Monona – 8, Westwood – 0

West Sioux – 8, Central Lyon – 7

MMCRU – 13, George-Little Rock – 0

MVAOCOU – 13, East Sac County – 3

Newell-Fonda – 12, Ridge View – 2

Sioux Central – 6, River Valley – 1

Spirit Lake – 5, Sibley-Ocheyedan – 0

Spencer – 11, GTRA – 8

Remsen St. Mary’s – 8, Akron-Westfield – 0

Woodbury Central – 7, Gehlen Catholic – 5

MOC-Floyd Valley – 7, Hinton – 1

Denison-Schleswig – 12, Harlan – 3