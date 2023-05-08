SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school soccer games from May 8th, 2023:
BOYS SOCCER
Sioux Center 2, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
Spencer 7, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Western Christian 4, Sheldon Sibley-Ocheyedan 2
Council Bluffs Lincoln 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Bishop Heelan 10, Le Mars 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Spirit Lake 7, Unity Christian 4
Denison-Schleswig 5, Missouri Valley 3
Sioux Center 6, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
Spencer 10, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Bishop Heelan 4, Le Mars 1