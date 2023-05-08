SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school soccer games from May 8th, 2023:

BOYS SOCCER

Sioux Center 2, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0

Spencer 7, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Western Christian 4, Sheldon Sibley-Ocheyedan 2

Council Bluffs Lincoln 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Bishop Heelan 10, Le Mars 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Spirit Lake 7, Unity Christian 4

Denison-Schleswig 5, Missouri Valley 3

Sioux Center 6, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0

Spencer 10, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Bishop Heelan 4, Le Mars 1