SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school soccer games from May 25th, 2023:
GIRLS SOCCER
Bishop Heelan 6, Sioux Center 0
Spencer 10, Denison-Schleswig 0
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school soccer games from May 25th, 2023:
GIRLS SOCCER
Bishop Heelan 6, Sioux Center 0
Spencer 10, Denison-Schleswig 0
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now