SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores of our local high school and college volleyball teams from November 18th, 2022:

HIGH SCHOOL

SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL STATE VOLLEYBALL

#4 Sioux Falls Christian 3, #8 Elk Point-Jefferson 0

COLLEGE

NCAA DIVISION II NATIONAL TOURNAMENT

#1 Wayne State 3, #8 Harding 0