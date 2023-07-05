SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school baseball playoff games from July 5th, 2023:
Lewis Central 4, Le Mars 3
Unity Christian 1, Central Lyon 0
Bishop Heelan 9, Denison-Schleswig 4
Akron-Westfield 4, Woodbine 0
Alta-Aurelia 6, Exira-EHK 0
MMCRU 4, North Union 2
Gehlen Catholic 14, Lawton-Bronson 7
Estherville-Lincoln Central 11, Sioux Central 3
Hinton 11, Ridge View 7
Kingsley-Pierson 16, George-Little Rock 0
Newell-Fonda 8, North Iowa 0
Remsen St. Mary’s 12, IKM-Manning 1
West Lyon 8, West Sioux 0
Woodbury Central 2, Earlham 1