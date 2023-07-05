SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school baseball playoff games from July 5th, 2023:

Lewis Central 4, Le Mars 3

Unity Christian 1, Central Lyon 0

Bishop Heelan 9, Denison-Schleswig 4

Akron-Westfield 4, Woodbine 0

Alta-Aurelia 6, Exira-EHK 0

MMCRU 4, North Union 2

Gehlen Catholic 14, Lawton-Bronson 7

Estherville-Lincoln Central 11, Sioux Central 3

Hinton 11, Ridge View 7

Kingsley-Pierson 16, George-Little Rock 0

Newell-Fonda 8, North Iowa 0

Remsen St. Mary’s 12, IKM-Manning 1

West Lyon 8, West Sioux 0

Woodbury Central 2, Earlham 1