SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school softball games from June 22nd, 2023:
West Monona 10, River Valley 9
MOC-Floyd Valley 16, George-Little Rock 1
Sioux City East 16, Council Bluffs Lincoln 11
Le Mars 13, Council Bluffs Jefferson 1
Ar-We-Va 12, Boyer Valley 0
MVAOCOU 9, Ridge View 1
MOC-Floyd Valley 12, George-Little Rock 2
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 6, MMCRU 3
Cherokee 10, Harris-Lake Park 5
Akron-Westfield 10, Gehlen Catholic 0
Sioux Central 5, Newell-Fonda 1
Sioux Center 15, Okoboji 0
Western Christian 12, Unity Christian 10
Sioux City East 13, Council Bluffs Lincoln 3