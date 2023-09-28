Here’s a look at our local high school football highlights and scores from September 28th, 2023:
IOWA
Sioux City East 48, CB Lincoln 27
NEBRASKA
Norfolk 51, Lincoln NE 0
Pender 77, Bancroft-Rosalie 18
