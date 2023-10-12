Here’s a look at our local high school football highlights and scores from October 12th, 2023:
IOWA
Sioux City North 45, Council Bluffs Lincoln 8
NEBRASKA
Plainview 27, Elkhorn Valley 12
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
Here’s a look at our local high school football highlights and scores from October 12th, 2023:
IOWA
Sioux City North 45, Council Bluffs Lincoln 8
NEBRASKA
Plainview 27, Elkhorn Valley 12
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now