Here’s a look at our local high school basketball highlights and scores from December 7th, 2023:
BOYS BASKETBALL
IOWA
Alta-Aurelia 64, Woodbury Central 51
Unity Christian 52, Gehlen Catholic 45
Bishop Garrigan 84, Newell-Fonda 55
NEBRASKA
Crofton 57, Boyd County 56
Lincoln North Star 60, Norfolk 44
Norfolk Catholic 56, Stanton 9
Ponca 66, Osmond-Randolph 30
Tri-County NE 65, Siouxland Christian 31
SOUTH DAKOTA
Canton 73, Elk Point-Jefferson 49
GIRLS BASKETBALL
IOWA
East Sac County 41, OABCIG 32
Unity Christian 46, Gehlen Catholic 33
Sioux Center 67, Spencer 33
Alta-Aurelia 47, Woodbury Central 37
Cherokee 67, Manson-NW Webster 26
Newell-Fonda 72, Bishop Garrigan 51
Sioux City East 75, Sioux City West 45
Le Mars 61, Western Christian 54
NEBRASKA
Lincoln North Star 58, Norfolk 41
Norfolk Catholic 57, Stanton 28
North Bend Central 45, West Point-Beemer 33
Pender 63, Lutheran High NE
Ponca 49, Osmond-Randolph 31
SOUTH DAKOTA
Elk Point-Jefferson 49, Canton 37