Here’s a look at our local high school basketball highlights and scores from December 7th, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

IOWA

Alta-Aurelia 64, Woodbury Central 51

Unity Christian 52, Gehlen Catholic 45

Bishop Garrigan 84, Newell-Fonda 55

NEBRASKA

Crofton 57, Boyd County 56

Lincoln North Star 60, Norfolk 44

Norfolk Catholic 56, Stanton 9

Ponca 66, Osmond-Randolph 30

Tri-County NE 65, Siouxland Christian 31

SOUTH DAKOTA

Canton 73, Elk Point-Jefferson 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IOWA

East Sac County 41, OABCIG 32

Unity Christian 46, Gehlen Catholic 33

Sioux Center 67, Spencer 33

Alta-Aurelia 47, Woodbury Central 37

Cherokee 67, Manson-NW Webster 26

Newell-Fonda 72, Bishop Garrigan 51

Sioux City East 75, Sioux City West 45

Le Mars 61, Western Christian 54

NEBRASKA

Lincoln North Star 58, Norfolk 41

Norfolk Catholic 57, Stanton 28

North Bend Central 45, West Point-Beemer 33

Pender 63, Lutheran High NE

Ponca 49, Osmond-Randolph 31

SOUTH DAKOTA

Elk Point-Jefferson 49, Canton 37