SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Here’s a look at our local high school basketball highlights and scores from December 12th, 2023:
Boys Basketball
IOWA
Kingsley-Pierson 72, Siouxland Christian 20
Bishop Heelan 50, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45
CB Lincoln 75, Le Mars 54
Sioux City East 81, CB Jefferson 71
Akron-Westfield 66, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 20
East Sac County 75, Pocahontas Area 41
Hinton 47, MMCRU 43
MVAOCOU 49, Woodbury Central 43
Estherville-Lincoln Central 85, Newell-Fonda 63
MOC-Floyd Valley 51, Sioux Center 48
Sheldon 46, Sibley-Ocheyedan 36
Unity Christian 64, Okoboji 38
West Lyon 69, Central Lyon 64
NEBRASKA
Cedar Catholic 53, Crofton 47
Gayville-Volin, SD 68, Wausa 56
Hartington-Newcastle 52, Tri County Northeast 35
Howells-Dodge 49, West Point-Beemer 41
O’Neill 60, Pierce 38
Osmond-Randolph 64, Creighton 52
Plainview 56, Madison 53
Ponca 57, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 44
Walthill 75, Bancroft-Rosalie 72
Winnebago 56, Oakland-Craig 52
Wynot 65, Homer 26
SOUTH DAKOTA
Dakota Valley 87, Beresford 63
Girls Basketball
IOWA
Bishop Heelan 60, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28
Le Mars 64, Council Bluffs Lincoln 42
Sioux City East 57, Council Bluffs Jefferson 17
Pocahontas Area 50, East Sac County 15
Harris-Lake Park 45, Gehlen Catholic 38
Hinton 62, MMCRU 13
Westwood 70, Lawton-Bronson 30
MVAOCOU 79, Woodbury Central 41
Estherville-Lincoln Central 57, Newell-Fonda 55
Sioux Central 70, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 7
Cherokee 61, Storm Lake 53
Unity Christian 62, Okoboji 51
NEBRASKA
Creighton 39, Osmond-Randolph 34
Gayville-Volin, SD 61, Wausa 35
Hartington-Newcastle 51, Tri County Northeast 35
Howells-Dodge 50, West Point-Beemer 42
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 57, Ponca 45
O’Neill 45, Pierce 42
Oakland-Craig 59, Winnebago 20
Plainview 52, Madison 14
Wynot 60, Homer 41
SOUTH DAKOTA
Dakota Valley 59, Beresford 52