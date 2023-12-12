SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Here’s a look at our local high school basketball highlights and scores from December 12th, 2023:

Boys Basketball

IOWA

Kingsley-Pierson 72, Siouxland Christian 20

Bishop Heelan 50, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45

CB Lincoln 75, Le Mars 54

Sioux City East 81, CB Jefferson 71

Akron-Westfield 66, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 20

East Sac County 75, Pocahontas Area 41

Hinton 47, MMCRU 43

MVAOCOU 49, Woodbury Central 43

Estherville-Lincoln Central 85, Newell-Fonda 63

MOC-Floyd Valley 51, Sioux Center 48

Sheldon 46, Sibley-Ocheyedan 36

Unity Christian 64, Okoboji 38

West Lyon 69, Central Lyon 64

NEBRASKA

Cedar Catholic 53, Crofton 47

Gayville-Volin, SD 68, Wausa 56

Hartington-Newcastle 52, Tri County Northeast 35

Howells-Dodge 49, West Point-Beemer 41

O’Neill 60, Pierce 38

Osmond-Randolph 64, Creighton 52

Plainview 56, Madison 53

Ponca 57, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 44

Walthill 75, Bancroft-Rosalie 72

Winnebago 56, Oakland-Craig 52

Wynot 65, Homer 26

SOUTH DAKOTA

Dakota Valley 87, Beresford 63

Girls Basketball

IOWA

Bishop Heelan 60, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28

Le Mars 64, Council Bluffs Lincoln 42

Sioux City East 57, Council Bluffs Jefferson 17

Pocahontas Area 50, East Sac County 15

Harris-Lake Park 45, Gehlen Catholic 38

Hinton 62, MMCRU 13

Westwood 70, Lawton-Bronson 30

MVAOCOU 79, Woodbury Central 41

Estherville-Lincoln Central 57, Newell-Fonda 55

Sioux Central 70, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 7

Cherokee 61, Storm Lake 53

Unity Christian 62, Okoboji 51

NEBRASKA

Creighton 39, Osmond-Randolph 34

Gayville-Volin, SD 61, Wausa 35

Hartington-Newcastle 51, Tri County Northeast 35

Howells-Dodge 50, West Point-Beemer 42

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 57, Ponca 45

O’Neill 45, Pierce 42

Oakland-Craig 59, Winnebago 20

Plainview 52, Madison 14

Wynot 60, Homer 41

SOUTH DAKOTA

Dakota Valley 59, Beresford 52