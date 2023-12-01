SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Here’s a look at our local high school basketball highlights and scores from December 1st, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

IOWA

Council Bluffs Lincoln 79, Sioux City West 31

Bishop Heelan 69, Sioux City East 65

Remsen St. Mary’s 50, Akron-Westfield 39

Emmetsburg 67, G-T/R-A 46

Trinity Christian 61, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 35

Westwood 70, Siouxland Christian 27

MMCRU 48, Gehlen Catholic 43

MOC-Floyd Valley 64, Boyden-Hull 43

NEBRASKA

Howells-Dodge 58, Stanton 16

Wynot 64, Winside 38

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IOWA

Bishop Heelan 51, Sioux City East 49

Sioux City West 57, Council Bluffs Lincoln 47

Remsen St. Mary’s 56, Akron-Westfield 37

Cherokee 81, Woodbine 50

East Sac County 44, South Central Calhoun 36

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 51, Trinity Christian 49

Kingsley-Pierson/River Valley 49, OABCIG 31

Pocahontas Area 55, Manson-NW Webster 42

Newell-Fonda 48, Sioux Central 38

Alta-Aurelia 62, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 14

West Lyon 46, Okoboji 43

MVAOCOU 74, West Monona 63

MMCRU 53, Gehlen Catholic 31

NEBRASKA

Cedar Catholic 46, Boone Central 36

GACC 71, Wisner-Pilger 28

Stanton 39, Howells-Dodge 38

Wynot 63, Winside 8