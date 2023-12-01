SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Here’s a look at our local high school basketball highlights and scores from December 1st, 2023:
BOYS BASKETBALL
IOWA
Council Bluffs Lincoln 79, Sioux City West 31
Bishop Heelan 69, Sioux City East 65
Remsen St. Mary’s 50, Akron-Westfield 39
Emmetsburg 67, G-T/R-A 46
Trinity Christian 61, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 35
Westwood 70, Siouxland Christian 27
MMCRU 48, Gehlen Catholic 43
MOC-Floyd Valley 64, Boyden-Hull 43
NEBRASKA
Howells-Dodge 58, Stanton 16
Wynot 64, Winside 38
GIRLS BASKETBALL
IOWA
Bishop Heelan 51, Sioux City East 49
Sioux City West 57, Council Bluffs Lincoln 47
Remsen St. Mary’s 56, Akron-Westfield 37
Cherokee 81, Woodbine 50
East Sac County 44, South Central Calhoun 36
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 51, Trinity Christian 49
Kingsley-Pierson/River Valley 49, OABCIG 31
Pocahontas Area 55, Manson-NW Webster 42
Newell-Fonda 48, Sioux Central 38
Alta-Aurelia 62, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 14
West Lyon 46, Okoboji 43
MVAOCOU 74, West Monona 63
MMCRU 53, Gehlen Catholic 31
NEBRASKA
Cedar Catholic 46, Boone Central 36
GACC 71, Wisner-Pilger 28
Stanton 39, Howells-Dodge 38
Wynot 63, Winside 8