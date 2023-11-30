SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Here’s a look at our local high school basketball highlights and scores from November 30th, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

IOWA

Sioux City North 62, South Sioux City (NE) 49

Ridge View 61, Alta-Aurelia 52

Storm Lake 61, Denison-Schleswig 56

Woodbury Central 57, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 44

West Lyon 75, Hinton 30

West Harrison 59, West Monona 41

NEBRASKA

Crofton 60, Tri County Northeast 38

Grand Island Central Catholic 42, Norfolk Catholic 41

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 58, Creighton 19

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 47, Oakland-Craig 40

Plainview 61, Winside 18

Ponca 46, Hartington-Newcastle 27

Walthill 80, Santee 66

West Point-Beemer 69, Arlington 59

Winnebago 60, Homer 23

Wynot 64, Bloomfield 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IOWA

South Sioux City (NE) 59, Sioux City North 31

Cherokee 60, Gehlen Catholic 25

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 75, Woodbury Central 50

Spirit Lake 64, MOC-Floyd Valley 48

Hinton 41, West Lyon 33

NEBRASKA

Arlington 36, West Point-Beemer 21

Bellevue East 54, Norfolk 35

Hartington-Newcastle 38, Ponca 35

Howells-Dodge 47, Pierce 39

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 67, Creighton 42

Oakland-Craig 64, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 47

Pender 64, Wakefield 23

Plainview 55, Winside 9

Santee 70, Walthill 23

St. Mary’s 75, Osmond-Randolph 31

Winnebago 53, Homer 45