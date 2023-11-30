SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Here’s a look at our local high school basketball highlights and scores from November 30th, 2023:
BOYS BASKETBALL
IOWA
Sioux City North 62, South Sioux City (NE) 49
Ridge View 61, Alta-Aurelia 52
Storm Lake 61, Denison-Schleswig 56
Woodbury Central 57, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 44
West Lyon 75, Hinton 30
West Harrison 59, West Monona 41
NEBRASKA
Crofton 60, Tri County Northeast 38
Grand Island Central Catholic 42, Norfolk Catholic 41
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 58, Creighton 19
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 47, Oakland-Craig 40
Plainview 61, Winside 18
Ponca 46, Hartington-Newcastle 27
Walthill 80, Santee 66
West Point-Beemer 69, Arlington 59
Winnebago 60, Homer 23
Wynot 64, Bloomfield 44
GIRLS BASKETBALL
IOWA
South Sioux City (NE) 59, Sioux City North 31
Cherokee 60, Gehlen Catholic 25
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 75, Woodbury Central 50
Spirit Lake 64, MOC-Floyd Valley 48
Hinton 41, West Lyon 33
NEBRASKA
Arlington 36, West Point-Beemer 21
Bellevue East 54, Norfolk 35
Hartington-Newcastle 38, Ponca 35
Howells-Dodge 47, Pierce 39
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 67, Creighton 42
Oakland-Craig 64, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 47
Pender 64, Wakefield 23
Plainview 55, Winside 9
Santee 70, Walthill 23
St. Mary’s 75, Osmond-Randolph 31
Winnebago 53, Homer 45