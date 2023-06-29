SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school baseball games from June 29th, 2023:
Unity Christian 5, Hinton 4
Sioux City North 4, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1 (Game 1 – Doubleheader)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6, Sioux City North 3 (Game 2 – Doubleheader)
Newell-Fonda 4, Gehlen Catholic 3
Remsen St. Mary’s 11, Western Christian 0
Sioux City East 11, CB Jefferson 1 (Game 1 – Doubleheader)
Sioux City East 6, CB Jefferson 5 (Game 2 – Doubleheader)
Ridge View 12, East Sac County 5
Denison-Schleswig 4, Creston 2
Pocahontas Area 6, Manson-NW Webster 5
Le Mars 10, Bishop Heelan 4 (Game 1 – Doubleheader)
Bishop Heelan 13, Le Mars 0 (Game 2 – Doubleheader)