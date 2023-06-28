SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school softball games from June 28th, 2023:
Spirit Lake 11, Spencer 0
Le Mars 3, Bishop Heelan 2 (Game 1 – Doubleheader)
Le Mars 7, Bishop Heelan 0 (Game 2 – Doubleheader)
Sioux City East 13, Council Bluffs Lincoln 1 (Game 1 – Doubleheader)
Sioux City East 12, Council Bluffs Lincoln 0 (Game 2 – Doubleheader)
West Monona 3, Woodbine 1
Ar-We-Va 13, Whiting 1
Trinity Christian 11, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 3
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 11, MOC-Floyd Valley 10
MMCRU 5, Harris-Lake Park 1
West Lyon 12, George-Little Rock 0
Unity Christian 5, Akron-Westfield 1
Newell-Fonda 11, Kingsley-Pierson 4
Sioux Center 12, Sheldon 0
Sibley-Ocheyedan 8, Central Lyon 3
Remsen St. Mary’s 10, West Sioux 0
Western Christian 18, Cherokee 8
Hinton 3, Gehlen Catholic 1
MVAOCOU 13, IKM-Manning 6