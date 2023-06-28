SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school softball games from June 28th, 2023:

Spirit Lake 11, Spencer 0

Le Mars 3, Bishop Heelan 2 (Game 1 – Doubleheader)

Le Mars 7, Bishop Heelan 0 (Game 2 – Doubleheader)

Sioux City East 13, Council Bluffs Lincoln 1 (Game 1 – Doubleheader)

Sioux City East 12, Council Bluffs Lincoln 0 (Game 2 – Doubleheader)

West Monona 3, Woodbine 1

Ar-We-Va 13, Whiting 1

Trinity Christian 11, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 3

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 11, MOC-Floyd Valley 10

MMCRU 5, Harris-Lake Park 1

West Lyon 12, George-Little Rock 0

Unity Christian 5, Akron-Westfield 1

Newell-Fonda 11, Kingsley-Pierson 4

Sioux Center 12, Sheldon 0

Sibley-Ocheyedan 8, Central Lyon 3

Remsen St. Mary’s 10, West Sioux 0

Western Christian 18, Cherokee 8

Hinton 3, Gehlen Catholic 1

MVAOCOU 13, IKM-Manning 6