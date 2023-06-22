SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school baseball games from June 22nd, 2023:
Sioux City East 15, Council Bluffs Lincoln 1
Estherville-Lincoln Central 5, Okoboji 1
MVAOCOU 4, OABCIG 3
MOC-Floyd Valley 12, George-Little Rock 2
Sioux City East 18, Council Bluffs Lincoln 5
Ridge View 5, Lawton-Bronson 3
Akron-Westfield 3, Gehlen Catholic 1
MOC-Floyd Valley 13, George-Little Rock 2
Central Lyon 2, Sioux Center 1
Newell-Fonda 12, Sioux Central 0
Alta-Aurelia 12, G-T/R-A 4