SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school baseball games from June 22nd, 2023:

Sioux City East 15, Council Bluffs Lincoln 1

Estherville-Lincoln Central 5, Okoboji 1

MVAOCOU 4, OABCIG 3

MOC-Floyd Valley 12, George-Little Rock 2

Sioux City East 18, Council Bluffs Lincoln 5

Ridge View 5, Lawton-Bronson 3

Akron-Westfield 3, Gehlen Catholic 1

MOC-Floyd Valley 13, George-Little Rock 2

Central Lyon 2, Sioux Center 1

Newell-Fonda 12, Sioux Central 0

Alta-Aurelia 12, G-T/R-A 4