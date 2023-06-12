SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school baseball games from June 12th, 2023:

Storm Lake 12, Cherokee 0

Gehlen Catholic 11, Trinity Christian 1

Newell-Fonda 12, East Sac County 0

Ridge View 8, Siouxland Christian 2

Hinton 7, South O’Brien 1

Kingsley-Pierson 9, Lawton-Bronson 3

MOC-Floyd Valley 9, Sioux Center 3

Akron-Westfield 10, Harris-Lake Park 0

Spencer 10, Western Christian 2

Remsen St. Mary’s 18, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0

Woodbury Central 17, West Monona 2