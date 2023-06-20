SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school baseball games from June 20th, 2023:

Pocahontas Area 10, St. Edmond 2

Woodbury Central 11, OABCIG 2

Sibley-Ocheyedan 6, Trinity Christian 4

Kingsley-Pierson 12, MVAOCOU 2

Estherville Lincoln Central 2, Humboldt 0

Ridge View 10, Westwood 3

Remsen St. Mary’s 6, Newell-Fonda 3

MOC-Floyd Valley 10, Western Christian 0

West Lyon 8, MMCRU 2

Sioux City North 4, Bishop Heelan 2 (Doubleheader – Game 1)

Sioux City North 4, Bishop Heelan 3 (Doubleheader – Game 2)

Sioux City East 13, Sioux City West 2 (Doubleheader – Game 1)

Sioux City East 6, Sioux City West 0 (Doubleheader – Game 2)