SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Many of our area high schools are enjoying National Signing Day for its high school athletes as a plethora of Siouxland student-athletes will continue their athletic careers elsewhere.

BISHOP HEELAN

Six Bishop Heelan seniors will be moving on to play collegiate athletics. Jaron Bleeker signed to play baseball at Iowa while Sean Schaefer and Brady Baker will be teaming up at Iowa Western.

Matt Noll and Brooklyn Stanley will be playing basketball at Wayne State and Northwest Missouri State, respectively. Maddie Demke will be a dual-sport athlete at Nebraska Wesleyan, committed to participate in basketball and track.

Plenty of hard work for all of the athletes who made their decisions officially official.

“It feels good. I’ve always wanted to play college baseball, so it’s just a big step in the right direction. I’ve always wanted to play at Iowa, it’s been a dream of mine for a long time. Getting the opportunity to play for the Hawkeyes is going to be pretty special.” Bleeker said.

“It feels great to know that I found myself a home where I can play and compete.” Noll added.

“It’s awesome. It’s my dream since I’ve been a little girl watching my family playing it and then friends and it’s cool seeing all of my friends signing right now, too. I love it and I’m glad I finally get to become my dream.” Demke emphasized.

WESTWOOD

Rebels’ basketball standout Addy Johnson will be headed to play for Wayne State. Johnson committed to the Wildcats almost a year ago to the date, announcing her plans to suit up for the ‘Cats back in 2022.

During her time with Westwood so far, Johnson has scored 777 points and 469 rebounds while making more than 55% of her field goals.

For Johnson, she says it’s a big relief to have her decision made heading into her senior season.

“It is a huge weight off my shoulders. The whole recovery process is very long and can be very tiring. You’ve got multiple schools talking to you, wanting you to come. Just finalizing it and getting it all over with is a huge, huge weight.” Johnson said.