SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Here’s a look at this weekend’s local Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) games impacted by the weather with the rescheduled dates.

Basketball

Hastings at Briar Cliff (PPD to Jan. 28 at 2/3:45 pm)

Doane at Morningside (PPD to Jan. 14 at 2/3:45pm)

Midland at Northwestern (PPD to Jan. 15 5/6:45pm)

Dordt at Concordia (PPD to Feb. 5 6/7:45pm)

Indoor Track and Field

Dordt Indoor Track and Field Open (PPD, make-up date TBD)

Wrestling

Briar Cliff at Morningside (PPD, make-up date TBD)