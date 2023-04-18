SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – With strong performances across the board, a pair of our local teams swept the GPAC Player of the Week honors.

On the baseball side, Morningside catcher Jayson Willers was the Player of the Week after driving in eight runs on 12 hits and a pair of home runs while Northwestern’s Brady Roberts was the Pitcher of the Week after throwing seven innings and striking out a season-high 11 batters.

Northwestern’s Emily Strasser was the softball Player of the Week, brining in 11 runs on four doubles and a home run to help the Red Raiders win all six of their games last week. Her teammate, Kate Kralik, was the Pitcher of the Week. The sophomore went 4-0 while improving her league-best ERA to 0.95. Against Hastings, she struck out 20 batters in just over 19 innings pitched.