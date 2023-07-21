SIOUX CITY, IOWA – Adrian Sealine won his second World Championship title in Sparring and Ainsley Sealine, age 9, won her first in Combat Sparring on July 14.

Local father and daughter, Adrian and Ainsley Sealine travelled to Phoenix, AZ last week to compete in the American Taekwondo Association (ATA) Tournament of Champions. Both brought home 1st place medals and claimed the title of World Champion!

The ATA Tournament of Champions took place in Phoenix, AZ from July 12-14. It drew over 1,500 competitors from around the world to compete for the World Champion titles. The Tournament of Champions lived up to its reputation as an epic showdown of skill and determination. Sioux City ATA Family Martial Arts had 15 students compete in events at this year’s Tournament of Champions.

In addition to Adrian’s and Ainsley’s success, Adrian and his son Reuben Sealine also competed for Team USA. They both received World Championship titles for their team events.