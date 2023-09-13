Here’s a look at our local college volleyball highlights and scores from September 13th, 2023:
Western Iowa Tech 3, Southeastern CC 0
Northwestern 3, Dakota Wesleyan 0
Mayville State 3, Briar Cliff 2
by: Anthony Mitchell
