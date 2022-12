SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores for our local college basketball games from December 7th, 2022:

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Morningside 76, Briar Cliff 70

Dordt 93, Northwestern 89 (OT)

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

#16 Iowa 70, #10 Iowa State 57

Briar Cliff 76, #25 Morningside 54

#13 Dordt 65, #25 Northwestern 55