SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota high school state tennis tournament took place in Sioux Falls, with a handful of local women competing for a Class A state title.

Sixth-seeded Annika Barnett of Vermillion defeated the #2 and #3 seeds on her way to the Class A state tennis championship, falling to top-ranked Athena Franciliso. Fellow Tanagers Sakara-White Davis and Mia Barnett made a run to the semifinals while teammates Mya Halverson, Saige Jorgensen, and Abby Hanson advanced to the quarterfinal round.

Annika Barnett also competed in the doubles tournament with Halverson, earning a fourth place finish while Mia Barnett and White-Davis upset the top-ranked doubles team to earn fourth place.

As a team, the Tanagers placed fifth.