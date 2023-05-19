SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached is our coverage from Day 3 of the 2023 Iowa High School Track and Field State Championships. For the full results list, click here.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached is our coverage from Day 3 of the 2023 Iowa High School Track and Field State Championships. For the full results list, click here.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now