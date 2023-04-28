SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Even with the weather shifting from sunshine to overcast in Des Moines, the energy has not subsided in the Blue Oval for the 2023 Drake Relays.

USD’s Meredith Clark registered a first-place finish with a 49’3″ throw in the women’s shot put. Teammate Jaidyn Garrett placed third in the pole vault while fellow Coyote recorded a fifth place finish in the long jump.

“Just talking to my coach through the whole competition on how to finish it and that’s what I’ve been working on through practice. Getting that feel is something amazing,” USD junior Meredith Clark said.

At the high school level, Lawton-Bronson’s Theo Moseman led our area runners in the boys 400m final with an eighth place finish. George-Little Rock’s Isaiah Johnson finished right behind him in ninth place.

“Went out hard in the first 200 meters, did my best on the back stretch as fast as I could go. Lactic kicked in, but I just kept going,” Moseman added.

The Dordt Defenders women’s sprint medley earned an eighth place finish while it’s men’s program recorded a third place finish.

“I think we were all feeling kind of tired. But, at the same time, we wanted to give it our all and see what we could do,” Dordt sophomore Emilee Heynan said.

“We come in with the mindset that we’re underdogs. Anytime we go against some of the big schools, we have a chip on our shoulder that we want to put Dordt on the map. I think we’re doing a good job of that so far,” Dordt junior Payton Mauldin emphasized.

USD continued its strong performance with a second place finish in the women’s 4×200 event.

Crofton’s Jordyn Arens finished in eighth in the girls mile race.

For all of the results and a look at tomorrow’s events, click here.