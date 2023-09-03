SIOUX CENTER, IOWA (KCAU) – It was a perfect day to be on the golf course, and that’s where plenty of young players were at Sunday morning in Sioux Center with The Ridge Golf Club serving as one of twelve sites for the National Car Rental PGA Junior League Regional Championships.

Seven All-Star teams of junior golfers were split between 13u and 17u age divisions on the course this weekend. Among the pack of regional teams, the 13u Northwest All-Stars and The Ridge 17u All-Stars, both featuring players from Sioux County and Plymouth County.

Though only one team from each age will advance to their respective National League Championships, the regional continues to be an avenue to get expert coaching from PGA professionals and a celebration of the PGA Junior League. Bringing family and friends together around fun team golf experiences as kids 17 and under grow their game.

“I’m pretty sure in 2020 I won the junior club championship here and that’s when I really started to get into competitions and stuff like that,” 13u NW Iowa All-Star Walker Kelderman said. “You get to meet new people and learning things from coaches and get to be outside with friends and stuff like that.”

“That’s the biggest thing because all these kids out here are having fun even though one team is going to advance,” PGA Junior League Regional Tournament Director Branden Thompson said. “But we want every team out here and every player out here to really enjoy the experience, have fun with their friends, get on the golf course and just get fired up to keep playing. We’ve been back to The Ridge two or three times so it’s just a great spot to hold it and it’s really fun to see the kids out here playing.”

To find semifinal and final team scores in the 13u and 17u age divisions, click here.