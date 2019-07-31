Softball Superstars Head to the World Series

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The softball superstars out of Lycoming County are gearing up for an experience of a lifetime playing in the Little League Softball World Series.

But playing in the tournament isn’t cheap– and, they have to pay their way.

Eyewitness News Reporter Morgan Parrish has our story.

12 girls…multiplied by dozens of their family members.

“So I guess if everyone does the math it’s a whole lot of money that would be extremely helpful to take these girls to Oregon and families and be able to celebrate while we are there,” said Jessica Clark.

You heard right. Oregon. The super talented and amazing South Williamsport Girls Softball Team is making history for their district.

“This could never happen again in south side and you don’t know so when you have that opportunity you have to take advantage of it as much as you can,” added Justin Belles, Little League Board member.

The little leaguers beat team Connecticut to become the east region champions.

But before they can represent ‘Team East’ in the World Series, they need some extra cash.

And fundraising efforts are underway.

“We thought it would be a great idea to get some rally towels out for the girls and we put what side on one and south side on the other,” said Terry Bastian, Little League Board member.

The team is hoping to raise between one to two thousand dollars alone on the towels..

“Hopefully people can get out and get one and use them to support the girls and then you can use them to support south sports all year.” Added Belles.

The fundraising doesn’t stop there.

The community has also stepped in to help.

Starting Thursday, the Mountaineer Lounge is giving 25% of their sales back to the girls. And the Independent Fire Company is hosting a bingo night for the girls.

However, the icing on the cake will be a spaghetti dinner this Saturday night at the Gennetti Hotel.

“We’re considering this our biggest event we’re hoping for a huge turnout,’ said Jessica Clark

“It’s just good to know that people will come and help us with the fundraising and support us and donate money and just support us and it gives us more confidence in ourselves that our community is behind us,” noted Kendall Cardone who plays first base and left field.

These Superstars say no matter how much money they raise this week. They’re ready to get the show on the road.

“I think we can do it if we play south softball were definitely going to compete with all the other teams…yeah,” added Abby Lorson, First base.